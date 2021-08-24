Whiskey Menders Performs

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From covering favorites like Melissa Etheridge, Tracy Chapman, and Johnny Cash as well as playing her own songs, Whiskey Menders has been wowing audiences in Northwest Arkansas.

Watch as Whiskey joins Good Day NWA along with her drummer Divine Wallace. Together they are known as Whiskey and Wallace! They play an original tune called “Won’t Let Her Go.”

Whiskey Menders | Upcoming Gigs

  • Thursday, August 26
    Prairie Street Live | Fayetteville
    7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Friday, August 27
    The Park House | Siloam Springs
    6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 28
    New Delhi Café | Eureka Springs
    Noon – 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Trending Stories