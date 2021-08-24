Whiskey Menders Performs

From covering favorites like Melissa Etheridge, Tracy Chapman, and Johnny Cash as well as playing her own songs, Whiskey Menders has been wowing audiences in Northwest Arkansas.
Watch as Whiskey joins Good Day NWA along with her drummer Divine Wallace. Together they are known as Whiskey and Wallace! They play an original tune called “Won’t Let Her Go.”
Whiskey Menders | Upcoming Gigs
- Thursday, August 26
Prairie Street Live | Fayetteville
7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Friday, August 27
The Park House | Siloam Springs
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 28
New Delhi Café | Eureka Springs
Noon – 4:00 p.m.