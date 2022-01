Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge continues to provide a safe place for abused and neglected big cats. You can help with the organizations mission with a fun Valentine’s Day event.

“Will You Be My Meowlentine”? auction will take place online from Friday, Jan. 28 at 8:00 a.m. to Sunday, Jan. 30 at 5:00 p.m. Watch as Jaclyn and Jason talk to Miranda Smith, Hospitality Coordinator at TCWR about how you can score paw paintings and more for your special valentine.

Sponsored Content