Wine Wednesday, An Outdoor Movie, Vision for the Jones Center – What You Need to Know

Mavis Wine Company in Rogers is hosting a Wine Tasting Wednesday celebrating Pinot Noir. The event will take place at their space in near downtown Rogers from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18. You can expect pours of three wines, food, and even some education around wine as well. Mavis Wine Company is a wine bar and bottle shop specializing in natural, organic and biodynamic wines!

Also happening on Wednesday, August 18, Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville is hosting an outdoor movie night. This is your chance to watch a film on the big screen in the open air. Barbeque and drinks are available for purchase. The featured film tonight is crowd favorite “Beetlejuice.” If you miss this event, they have several upcoming Wednesdays where they will be showing movies outdoors. You ae encouraged to arrive early and claim your spot. The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Do you think that your small business or startup might be eligible for a little extra government credit? Then this educational webinar is for you. Startup junkie and conductor are offering an interactive presentation to find out what industries are eligible for research and development credits. 89% of credits that are available to business owners go unclaimed. You can take part in this webinar Thursday, August 19 from noon to 1:00 p.m. The event takes place virtually and it’s free to attend.

Gifted to the community of Springdale and Northwest Arkansas 25 years ago, The Jones Center and its 52-acre campus is the embodiment of the community first philosophy of Harvey and Bernice Jones. After extensive sessions with the community and professionals, the Jones Center now has a solid vision for re-imagining the Jones Campus and they have made all of the renderings and summaries available for the public.

Mark your calendars for an event happening this weekend at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum. Mrs. Gigi Coleman will be speaking about the life of her great-aunt Bessie Coleman who was the first African-American female and first Native-American to receive her pilots license. Gigi will also focus on bringing STEM education and aviation into the lives of children. The event takes place Saturday, August 21 at 6:00 p.m.

