Woman Protects Pups from Bear; New Projects from Mary J. Blige & Usher – Hot Topics

Watch as Good Day NWA talks about stories that are tending on social media in Hot Topics.

Here’s a story about what happens when you mess with a dog mom. A security camera captured the face-off . The video shows a bear and two cubs walking on top of a block wall behind a house. The family’s four barking dogs soon charge the bears. The two cubs scampered back behind a tree, but the mama bear takes a swipe at one of the dogs. Then a teen girl joined the fight. She’s seen running toward the bear and giving it a shove. The bear fell backward off the wall, poking its head back over for one last look before running off.

It’s been 25 years since the release of Mary J. Blige’s hit album “My Life,” and the performer is revisiting the ups and downs that influenced its music in a new documentary. The film also shows Blige singing songs from the album on stage before a life audience. “My Life” is executive produced by Blige and Sean “Diddy” Combs with Quincy Jones serving as executive music producer. It debuts June 25 on Amazon Prime. Last week, the nine-time Grammy-winner and two time Oscar nominee was also inducted into the Apollo Theater Walk of Fame in New York.

R and B singing Usher says his new album is coming soon, but not before the “hottest summer of all.” The singer says that he’s spent much of lockdown recording new music, and is planning to release his album by the end of the year. That’s after a Las Vegas residency that begins in July at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. Ushers says his shows will include flashbacks to previous tour moments and high-level production. Part of his promotion for the residency has included spreading “Usher Bucks,” fake dollars with his face on them, around Las Vegas. He says fans can now order them and other merchandise online.