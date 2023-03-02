March is celebrated as Women’s History Month, a time to honor and celebrate the impact women have had throughout American history.

Watch as Anna Beth Gorman and Wendy Johnson with the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas join Good Day NWA to talk about how the organization is on a mission to provide economic security for women and girls in the state. The organization is also celebrating 25 years of service with a kickoff tour that begins in NWA.

You can also nominate a woman for the organization’s Top 100 Women of Arkansas list. Nominations are open through March 17.