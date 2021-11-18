World Pancreatic Cancer Day; Richard Thompson in Concert; NWA Boutique Show; “Hamilton” Tickets Now On-Sale – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

“Hamilton” is coming to Northwest Arkansas next year. But you can get your hands on tickets today! The Walton Arts Center staff is very excited on their social media. The show will be at Walton Arts Center in March. Single ticket sales started November 19. Prices range from $99 to $199. And premium tickets are available for $299. The show runs from March 22 – April 3.

As you are thinking about gifts for the holiday season, here’s a chance to shop and support local. With over one hundred and fifty carefully curated shops, brimming with the latest fashions, home décor, gourmet gifts, children’s items, and more, the NWA Boutique Show will be taking place tomorrow and Saturday at the Rogers Convention Center. There are VIP tickets which get you in the door early and even a Girls Night Out option that includes a cash bar while you shop.

Looking ahead to the weekend, get your tickets now to see Richard Thompson at a concert hosted by Fayetteville Roots. The English singer-songwriter burst onto the music scene in the 1960s and has performed ever since. The concert is at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Tickets for the concert are $30.

The holidays are almost here and the morning news team is challenging the evening news team in a Virtual Red Kettle Campaign to benefit the Salvation Army. Help the community through the Salvation Army, and show some love for your favorite KNWA news team!

We’re wearing purple today because in addition to November being Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Today, Thursday, November 18 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day. According to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Pan-Can. Pancreatic Cancer is one of the nation’s deadliest cancers, with a five-year survival rate of just 10 percent. It is currently the third leading cause of cancer-death in the United States, but there are ways you can help wage hope: Talk, Test and Take Control.