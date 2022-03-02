R-e-s-p-e-c-t…That’s what one American Idol hopeful is asking for! That story kicks off today’s trending stories. Watch our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Auditions for the popular show are underway and judges came face to face with a contestant carrying a famous name. This is Grace Franklin, grand-daughter of the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin. Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan watched Grace belt out classics like Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly” as well as her grandmother’s song “Ain’t No Way.” In the end Grace did not advance but the judges gave her some feedback including some voice work.

A new film is reuniting “13 Going On 30” stars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. Here’s a look at “The Adam Project.” The film tells the story of fighter pilot Adam played by Ryan Reynolds who travels back in time to team up with his 12-year-old self played by Walker Scobell and deal with his dad’s death. Zoe Saldana also stars in the film which you can see streaming on Netflix March 11.

People of London never fear, Batman is here! In a stunt to promote the new caped crusader film, a man dressed as the Dark Knight perched atop one of the cabins of the London Eye this week as the sun rose over the capital city. “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson hits theaters Friday, March 4.

A popular ice cream brand is bringing back a favorite. Calling all Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream fans! The everything bagel ice cream is back. Its flavor features subtle sweet cream cream cheese ice cream, with chunks of everything bagel “gravel.” The “gravel” has all of the bagel topping favorites like sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onions, and garlic. Everything Bagel Ice Cream will be available in select stores and online starting March 21.

