WPS: Red Glow Friday & All the Ways to Enjoy the Game!

The return of Razorback Football is officially here!

Watch as Elvis Moya, Associate Athletic Director – Community Relations & Fan Engagement at the University of Arkansas joins Good Day NWA with details on “Red Glow Friday.” Plus, Pig Trail Nations Tera Talmadge breaks down the match up against the Rice Owls.

UA’s Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson has proclaimed every Friday as “Red Glow Friday” in to celebrate the university’s 150th year. Students, faculty, staff and fans are encouraged to wear red featuring the Razorback logo. “Red Glow Friday” will begin September 3 in conjunction with College Colors Day, a national initiative to commemorate the start of football season.

Check out members of the University of Arkansas Spirit Squad! They joined Good Day NWA and taught Jaclyn & Jason a cheer! WPS!!!!!