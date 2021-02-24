Wrestling Offers Something for All – Fayetteville Preps for State Tournament

The Fayetteville High School Wrestling Men’s Team has been around for a while, but women’s wrestling is relatively new having just been sanctioned last year.

Watch as Fayetteville High School Head Wrestling Coach Casper Petty joins Good Day NWA to talk more about the successful men’s and women’s teams as they prepare for the State Tournament on March 3, 4, & 5.

Speaking about the female wrestlers specifically, Petty says “wrestling is for absolutely everybody. We have weight classes in the girls division between 100 lbs. – 235 lbs.… I have girls that have played other sports. I have girls that have never wrestled at all, who have never played any other sports at all that just come in. They are very timid… Their confidence level isn’t where it needs to be and within a couple of weeks of getting on the mat and rolling around and getting in the environment with these other girls, they are really coming into their own way of being an athlete.”

Tryouts for the team will be held at Bulldog Arena on March 10 & 11.