“Yikes!” Something is Afoot with Arts Live Theatre’s Holiday Caper

Everyone loves a holiday pageant, but what happens when props and costumes go missing? Will the detectives get to the bottom of the case in time for the show?

Watch as Mark Landon Smith (Arts Live Theatre) members of the “Yikes!” creative team join Good Day NWA with details on when and where you can watch this holiday caper unfold!

Arts Live Theatre Presents “Yikes! Somebody’s Haunting my Holiday Pageant”

  • Arts Live Theatre | 818 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville
  • Friday, December 10 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 11 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, December 12 at 2:00 p.m.
  • Friday, December 17 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 18 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, December 19 at 2:00 p.m.
  • Tickets $10 – $12

