Young Actors Guild Presents “Big Fish”

The Young Actor’s Guild is one of Arkansas’s oldest youth theatres. This national award-winning organization is ready to hit the stage again with their first in-person performance since early 2020.

Joining Good Day NWA with details of “Big Fish” is Artistic Director Missy Gipson. Plus, performers Jenna Hooper and Caleb Hopkins give us a phenomenal rendition of a duet from the show called “Time Stops.”

