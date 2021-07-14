The Young Actor’s Guild is one of Arkansas’s oldest youth theatres. This national award-winning organization is ready to hit the stage again with their first in-person performance since early 2020.
Joining Good Day NWA with details of “Big Fish” is Artistic Director Missy Gipson. Plus, performers Jenna Hooper and Caleb Hopkins give us a phenomenal rendition of a duet from the show called “Time Stops.”
Young Actors Guild Presents “Big Fish”
- Alma Performing Arts Center | Alma, AR
- July 22 at 7:30 pm
- July 23 at 7:30 pm
- July 24 at 2:00 and 7:30 pm
- July 25 at 2:00 pm
- Tickets and Info Here