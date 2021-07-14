Young Actors Guild Presents “Big Fish”

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Young Actor’s Guild is one of Arkansas’s oldest youth theatres. This national award-winning organization is ready to hit the stage again with their first in-person performance since early 2020.

Joining Good Day NWA with details of “Big Fish” is Artistic Director Missy Gipson. Plus, performers Jenna Hooper and Caleb Hopkins give us a phenomenal rendition of a duet from the show called “Time Stops.”

Young Actors Guild Presents “Big Fish”

  • Alma Performing Arts Center | Alma, AR
  • July 22 at 7:30 pm
  • July 23 at 7:30 pm
  • July 24 at 2:00 and 7:30 pm
  • July 25 at 2:00 pm
  • Tickets and Info Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play