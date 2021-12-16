Young Actors Guild to Perform Holiday Favorites

The Young Actors Guild is one of Arkansas’ oldest youth theatres. This national award-winning organization is ready to perform again with a fundraiser that supports its theatre education programs.
Watch as Artistic Director Missy Gipson joins Good Day NWA, along with performers Blakeley Know and Evie Gipson, with details on their upcoming fundraiser.
Perfect Pairings: Holiday Duets
- Thursday, Dec. 16 | 7:00 P.M.
- Madame’s Main Attraction
- 701 Main Street
- Van Buren
- $10 Suggested Donation Supports the Young Actors Guild