Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

Two local artists are being recognized for their work with an art reception. Paige Kelly and Eliza Crabb are both High School Seniors who have been studying with artist Eileen Guillory for the past ten years and they are being honored with an artist reception. You can come out and congratulate these young artists at the reception on Friday, March 4 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The reception is at a new art gallery in Bentonville, the Amy Keever Gallery. If you miss the reception, the gallery will also showcase their work on Saturday, March 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The micro-grant funding organization Bentonville SOUP will be holding a funding event next month. But, the deadline is Monday, March 7to submit your ideas in order to receive the possible funding. Past SOUP grantees have received between $900 – $1700 in grants. Your idea can be about ANYTHING – past project applications have focused on a range of topics, such as art, urban agriculture, social justice, peacemaking, education, and technology.

Get your tickets now for “Josie & Grace” – a mostly historical cabaret dream play! this new Musical explores the extraordinary mostly untold story of the friendship between two of the most remarkable women of the 20th Century: Josephine Baker and Grace Kelly. Winner of the Critic’s Choice Award for Best Musical at the 2021 Orlando International Fringe Festival, this production will be at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville on Tuesday, March 8.

Fayetteville Public Library’s entrepreneurship program, from Maker to Market, is accepting applications for its second cohort now through Tuesday, March 15. The two-phase entrepreneurship cohort is a 12-week program funded by the Walton Family Foundation and free for Arkansan entrepreneurs. Eligible applicants must have a viable product idea and if selected, they will join classes led by local professionals to learn about business plan development, marketing, funding options and more.

If you are a single parent in Benton, Washington, Carroll or Madison County looking to continue your education, applications are open to apply for scholarships through the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas. Applications for summer semester are due by March 15.

Looking ahead, 21C Museum Hotel in Bentonville will play host to a live taping of the Oxford American Podcast “Points South” on Monday, March 21. The event will include a performance by and discussion with a featured musician and a conversation with a visual artist as well. You can see the featured guests on your screen. This event is free, however, seating will be limited so make sure to reserve your tickets.