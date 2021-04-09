Your To Do List for the Weekend – Happening in NWA

There's something for everyone to do in Northwest Arkansas the weekend of April 9 - 11.

The weekend is here and live music has returned to Black Apple Hard Cider in Downtown Springdale. Kicking off their “Back at Black” series is the talented Isaac Baldridge. Isaac will be rocking out on the outdoor stage on Friday, April 9 from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Plus, they will release a surprise cider tonight to commemorate the event.

A shopping experience is happening all weekend long in Bentonville. Vintage Market Days is an upscale open air market featuring vintage and vintage inspired collections for all ages. You can expect over one hundred of the best vendors with unique items. The event is a weekend of shopping, food & music in a charming atmosphere. Bringing the Vintage experience to you.

Spring weather might mean you want to lace up your sneakers and hit the trails. You can do that and give back to a great cause by participating in the Inaugural Arkansas Cancer Race presented by the Arkansas Cancer Coalition. The event is entirely virtual so you can run at your own pace, whenever you like. Once you pay your thirty dollar registration fee , you can complete either a three k or a five k at any point during the month of April.

With the Annual Academy Awards just a few weeks away, the Fayetteville Public Library is hosting a virtual discussion that reflects on how the Oscars have recognized black actors. This presentation will take place from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 11. The event will take a deep dive look at nominees over the decades. Frederick W. Gooding, Jr. is the special guest for the presentation. He is the author of “Black Oscars” which takes a look at what the Academy Awards tell us about African Americans and how their narratives reflect and reinforce larger American history.