Youth Filmmaking Opportunities; “Salute to Greatness” Nominations; Celebrating Teachers; Live Music in Springdale – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by A & W.

The Arkansas Cinema Society will be offering two Youth Filmmaking Labs focused on screenwriting. They are accepting applications now for their Northwest Arkansas lab which will take place in Springdale from October 11 to November 5. This month-long screenwriting workshop will provide an opportunity for high school students to learn the fundamentals of writing for film. Applications are open until September 24.

The Ozark Media Arts Festival, the region’s premiere arts festival focused on video and photography, is taking place in downtown Springdale, October 6 & 7 – but school programs, students, and parents need to know that the deadline for the Upload Competition is September 1. You can upload your video from the past school year to compete against the best in the Midwest. You’ll find a submission link on our website.

The Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Council is accepting nominations for the “Salute to Greatness” Awards. The award are given to individuals and an organization in the Northwest Arkansas community that exemplifies excellence in leadership and has a demonstrated commitment to social responsibility in the spirit and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. There are several categories for submission including the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Organization of the Year Award. The deadlines for nominations is Tuesday, August 31.

We celebrated students going back to school. Now it’s time to celebrate teachers and staff. KNWA is accepting nominations for the Golden Apple Award. Each month during the school year we recognize a teacher, coach, or school counselor who is doing their part to ‘make better happen’ in the classroom. Submit your nomination, in 100 words or less, telling us what makes your nominee so great! Then, tune into KNWA today the last Wednesday of the month to see who will be featured.

Mark your calendar to be in Downtown Springdale on Thursday night. On the last Thursday of the month, the Downtown Springdale Alliance turns Walter Turnbow Park into a family-friendly space for their for “Live at Turnbow” event. Because of Springdale’s Outdoor Dining District, you can get local food or drinks and bring it to the park to enjoy the live music. The event is set to kick off at six p-m and will wrap up by nine. And this month’s event will feature Route 358 and Willi Carlisle.