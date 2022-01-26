Youth Jazz Ensemble Auditions + Grab Your Valentine Sweetheart and Dance – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

It’s never to early to start looking toward the weekend. On Friday, January 28 Crystal Bridges is hosting an event called “Art by the Glass: Meditation Painting with Matt Miller.” Combining meditation practice with the quiet joy of artmaking, Fayetteville-based artist Matt Miller will lead you through an evening of mindful painting paired with drinks and light appetizers. Tickets are $30 ($27 for members). All guest ages 2 and up need to wear a face covering.

Here’s a reminder that the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society is having auditions for their Jazz All-Stars Youth Ensemble. The groups is specifically for High School Musicians. Students will learn from jazz professionals, study jazz technique and professional skills, enjoy a masterclass from a nationally recognized artist, record in a professional studio, and play a capstone concert at Walton Arts Center. The auditions take place in Fayetteville this Saturday and in Bentonville on Sunday. January 26 is the final day to fill out the audition interest form. Check out our full interview with Executive Director Robert Ginsberg.

It’s Suits and Sneakers Week for NCAA basketball. If you have your Suits & Sneakers shirt, you’re encouraged to wear it to Saturday’s home men’s basketball game. If you don’t have one – head to our website for a link to purchase one. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to fight pediatric cancer. Speaking of Saturday’s game, Head Coach Eric Musselman wants to pack out the bud when the hogs take on the Mountaineers from West Virginia. Musselman tweeted that if you aren’t planning to use your tickets that he will make sure the “tickets donated back to us are used to get student overflow into the bud or give to charitable children’s organizations throughout Northwest Arkansas.”

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, perhaps you’re looking for something unique to do. The Arkansas Air and Military Museum invites you to their Sweethearts Hangar Dance! They will have a live band, and will be teaching the dances of the 1940s and 50s! Plus, they’re serving dinner which is always a plus. The event is happening on Friday, February 11 at 6:00 p.m.