1,000+ River Valley residents tested for COVID-19 by Mercy, Baptist Health

River Valley Health Support Hotline staff has answered more than 5,800 calls since opening on 3/19

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 1,450 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the River Valley by two area hospitals since March 19.

The test collection site is an effort between Sebastian County, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Baptist Health-Fort Smith, according to a statement by both hospitals.

The collection site also provides testing for patients ahead of elective surgeries. “With Governor Asa Hutchinson’s decision to ease restrictions on elective surgeries in Arkansas, the test collection site also will provide required COVID-19 tests for patients ahead of planned procedures at both hospitals,” according to the statement.

HOW IT WORKS

Surgery patients will be called for an appointment to test after their surgery is scheduled

Those appointments will be scheduled from 7-10 a.m.

If patients have questions, they should contact their surgeon’s office

River Valley residents who have COVID-19 questions or need to be screened may call the River Valley Health Support Hotline, 479-289-6508, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The callers will be asked to answer a questionnaire and then will be screened by a health care professional; those who are determined to need testing will be given an appointment.

Residents should call the hotline if they have the following symptoms:

Fever, chills or rigors

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Cough

Sore throat

New on set of loss of taste or smell

Photo courtesy: Mercy-Fort Smith

Since March 19, the hotline staff has answered more than 5,800 calls and screened more than 3,700 patients for COVID-19 symptoms.