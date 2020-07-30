11 total Ouachita River Unit inmates have died from COVID-19

More than two dozen state prison inmates have died in connection to the coronavirus

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Ouachita River Unit (ORU) inmates, who were being treated for COVID-19 related symptoms, died Wednesday, July 29, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

The total death count at ORU is 11.

Cummins Unit in Grady, Arkansas, is the only other correctional facility with as many deaths.

Both men were inmates at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern, Hot Spring County.

One man, in his early 70s, was being treated at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and died there.

The other man, in his late 60s, was admitted to Saline Memorial Hospital, in Benton, where he later died.

ORU continues to have a high number of infected inmates with COVID-19 — 583. More than 30 employees are also COVID positive at ORU.

The Cummins Unit COVID-19 cases have really dropped, only 69 are positive, according to ADH’s report. At one point the prison had more than 1,000 inmates infected with the virus.

The East Arkansas Regional Unit, in Lee County, has had six inmate deaths. At one point 827 inmates had the virus and as of Thursday, 14 are still infected, according ADH’s report.

Overall, there have been a total of 29 deaths in the state’s prison system related to the pandemic.

There have been 5,464 inmates who have tested positive for the virus and 4,037 have recovered (cumulative), according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s congregate settings report for Thursday, July 30.

2 more prison inmate deaths COVID-19 related; 27 total