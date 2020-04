Cummins: Almost 50% of inmates infected by COVID-19

GOULD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) โ€” A total of 122 more inmates at the state’s Cummins Unit test positive for COVID-19 as of April 23, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s daily briefing.

It ups the total to 687 inmates infected.

A total 35 staff have also tested positive.

Health officials say testing will continue to ensure the outbreak doesn’t move from the prison to the surrounding communities.