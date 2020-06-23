128 ORU inmates COVID-19+; overall 10 hospitalized; jail cases increase

File photo. Sept. 8, 2009, an inmate cleans bars at a guard station in the maximum security unit at Tucker Prison near Tucker, Ark. Arkansas. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Ouachita River Unit (ORU) in Malvern has tested 1,742 inmates for COVID-19, 128 are infected, and 1,116 tests are pending, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) latest data.

Also, ADC records show 10 inmates are hospitalized, but that number is fluid and changes often. There are no hospitalized inmates from ORU.

Ouachita River Unit, Malvern, Arkansas.

CUMULATIVE INMATE/RESIDENT TESTING

7,068 tested

2,068 positive

1,237 recovered

11 deaths

CUMULATIVE STAFF TESTING

1,478 tested

180 positive

136 recovered

1 death

ORU, an inmate intake facility located in Hot Spring County, had reported between 60-85 positive COVID-19 cases among inmates on Monday, June 22, according to ADC (60) and Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith (85).

ORU is on lockdown pending the results, according to the ADC.

The state’s only federal prison, FCI Low has 148 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths. This prison is in eastern Arkansas in Forrest City, Saint Francis County. There are a total of 1,752 inmates at the FCI, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

WASHINGTON & BENTON COUNTY JAILS

There are 188 COVID-19 positive detainees at the Benton County jail and at least 15 infected detainees at the Washington County Detention Center, according to state officials.

Washington County Detainee Count 6/23: 393

Benton County Detainee Count 6/23: 361

The cases of infected inmates continue to increase in both prisons and jails in Arkansas.

Overall, as of Tuesday, June 23, COVID-19 positive inmates for jails and prisons is approaching 500, according to ADC and county data.