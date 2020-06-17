15 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Washington County Detention Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among detainees, according to a post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the jail tested 40 detainees on Monday and “several returned with a positive result.

Medical staff contacted the Arkansas Department of Health, who advised that all of the inmates needed to be tested again with an ADH test to confirm the results.

The ADH testing confirmed 15 positive cases of COVID-19 among the detainees.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said all of the people who tested positive were asymptomatic.

The WCSO says it is working with the Arkansas Department of Health to plan testing for all detainees and Sheriff’s Office personnel.