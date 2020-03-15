16 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas, Dept. of Health says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 16 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas are now confirmed, according to the Department of Health’s website.

16 cases of COVID-19 make four more since Saturday’s press conference with the Governor and the health department when they announced the total to be 12 cases.

Status Update as of March 15, 2020

Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas: 16

Persons Under Investigation (PUI): 30

People being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance because of an identified risk: 237

Past PUIs with negative test results: 103

Following that the Governor provided a COVID-19 hotline to call if you or a person you know may have symptoms of the virus. The hotline can be reached at 1-(800)-632-4502.

In addition to having the hotline at your service, officials recommend to constantly follow basic safety tips such as:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds

Disinfecting common areas

Avoid touching your face

Cover your mouth if you sneeze or cough

Practicing good hygiene

The hotline is operated 24/7 and is available to clear confusion about possible symptoms.

Currently, Washington Regional has designated two places that those who exhibit symptoms of the coronavirus can go:

Washington Regional Urgent Care location in Fayetteville (3 E. Appleby Rd. Suite 101)

-Testing is available until Monday, March 16th at 10 a.m. at which point a new screening clinic will open.

-Testing is available until Monday, March 16th at 10 a.m. at which point a new screening clinic will open. Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Clinic (3318 N. North Hills Boulevard)

-This new screening clinic will open Monday, March 16th at 10 a.m.

Washington Regional officials urge that visits to these locations be limited exclusively to people who show symptoms of COVID-19.

Patients needing other urgent care assistance are encouraged to visit Washington Regional centers in Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville or Harrison.