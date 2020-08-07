17 additional nursing home deaths in Arkansas — COVID-19 related

More than 2,300 residents/staff are positive with the virus across the state

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Ten of the 17 nursing home deaths took place at The Springs of Broadway Community Compassion Center of West Memphis, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s (ADH) nursing homes report from Thursday, August 6.

Another six deaths happened at Southern Pines Health and Rehab in Prescott (formerly Prescott Manor). The facility saw an increase of 11 positive COVID-19 cases among its healthcare workers, and one additional resident tested positive.

Midtown Post-Acute and Rehabilitation in Little Rock reported one death, with a total of nine positive cases among staff and residents, per the ADH report.

Thursday’s ADH nursing home report had a total of 182 deaths, an increase of 12 from Wednesday’s, August 5, report of 170. However, a line-by-line review of the information issued by ADH, KNWA/FOX24 had 17 deaths on Thursday, August 6, for a cumulative total of 187.

The ADH has made some changes to its congregate settings report.