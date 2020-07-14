1st ORU inmate death, related to COVID-19

April 23, 2003 file photo shows the interior of the Arkansas Department of Correction prison in Malvern, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Another inmate death happened Monday, July 13, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC).

The man, in his early 70s, was an inmate at Oauchita River Correction Unit and died at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton, according to ADC.

As of July 13, ORU had 1,162 COVID-19 positive inmates and 369 recoveries. This is the prison’s first death.

Sunday, July 12, an East Arkansas Regional Unit inmate died — bringing the total here to three.

Randall L. Willimas-Pine Bluff Unit has had an inmate death.

Ten deaths have been reported at the Cummins Unit in Grady, according to the ADC.

INMATE DEATHS – TIMELINE

5/2. Derick Coley, 29. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate was COVID-19 positive. He was wheeled out of his cell and into the Cummins Infirmary by staff. That's where he died. The state requested an autopsy.

5/2. Ronnie West, 65. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been there for more than 40 years, along with his brother, Gary. He died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

5/3. Kenneth Olden, 49. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

5/3. John Young, 71. Lincoln County. Cummins Unit inmate. He died at UAMS.

5/6. Roy E. Davis, 76. Lincoln County. This Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

5/8. Morris Davis, 70. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

5/13. Robert "Todd" Burmingham, 54. Lincoln County. He was called the Blue Light Rapist and had been at the Cummins Unit serving a life sentence. He died at an area hospital after a three-week stay.

5/26. Jim Wilson, 60. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been hospitalized since mid-May at UAMS.

5/27. Jimmy White, 73. Jefferson County. This is the first inmate from Randall L. Williams prison to die from COVID-19.

6/4. Larry Akins. 74. Jefferson County. The man was a Cummins Unit inmate. He died at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff of cardio-respiratory arrest and COVID-19, according to the coroner's report.

6/27. (M), mid-50s. Craighead County. The man was an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit (Brickeys, Lee County). He died at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

7/4. Jimmy Frost, 61. Pulaski County. He was an inmate at East Arkansas Regional Unit (Lee County). He was being treated for COVID-related symptoms. Mr. Frost died at Baptist Health-North Little Rock.

7/12. (M), mid-60s. Pulaski County. The East Arkansas Regional Unit (Lee County) inmate was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro where he later died.

7/13. (M), 70s. Saline County. The inmate from the Oauchita River Correction Unit (Hot Spring County) died at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton. This is ORU's first COVID-related death.

*editor's note. Inmate deaths are off by one because ADH is reporting 1 additional death, for 11 total. KNWA/FOX24 is using inmate death data provided by ADC, which is 10.*

A CLOSER LOOK: COVID-19 prison data as of 7/13