1st person to test positive for coronavirus in Oklahoma has recovered

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) — The Tulsa Health Department announced that the first person to test positive for coronavirus in Oklahoma has recovered.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Tulsa County last week. That person was described as a man in his 50s who had traveled to Italy.

The Tulsa Health Department released the following statement Thursday night:

“Some good news: Tulsa Health Department epidemiologists report that Tulsa’s first positive COVID-19 case has recovered. The individual has had two negative tests, which is the indicator of recovery.”

Two other people in Oklahoma have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 since the first confirmed case was announced last week.

Several metro schools have suspended classes and sporting events, and venues have either canceled or postponed events as fears over COVID-19 have grown.

The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic on Wednesday.

The virus causes an upper respiratory infection, resulting in symptoms such as dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and fever. Patients may also exhibit gastrointestinal distress or diarrhea, according to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Officials also urge community members to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Fever, cough and shortness of breath are the most common coronavirus symptoms.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.