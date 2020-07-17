2 COVID-19 related inmate deaths at EARU & ORU

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections reported an additional two inmate deaths.

Both men died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 type symptoms.

On Wednesday, July 15, an East Arkansas Regional Unit (EARU) inmate died at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro. The inmate was in his mid-70s, according to ADC. A total of three inmates have died from EARU.

On Thursday, July 16, a Ouachita River Unit (ORU) inmate died at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. The inmate was in his late 50s, per ADC. This is ORU’s second inmate death.

Inmates positive with the virus continues to increase.

As of July 16, ORU added another 66 positive inmates for a total of 1,228; total recoveries are 436, an increase of 67 from three days ago.

Currently, EARU has 824 infected inmates and 710 have recovered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s Thursday, July 16 congregate setting report.

INMATE DEATHS – TIMELINE

5/1. Daniel Wood, 61. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

61. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. 5/2. Derick Coley, 29. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate was COVID-19 positive. He was wheeled out of his cell and into the Cummins Infirmary by staff. That’s where he died. The state requested an autopsy.

29. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate was COVID-19 positive. He was wheeled out of his cell and into the Cummins Infirmary by staff. That’s where he died. The state requested an autopsy. 5/2. Ronnie West, 65. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been there for more than 40 years, along with his brother, Gary. He died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

65. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been there for more than 40 years, along with his brother, Gary. He died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. 5/3. Kenneth Olden, 49. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

49. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. 5/3. John Young, 71. Lincoln County. Cummins Unit inmate. He died at UAMS.

71. Lincoln County. Cummins Unit inmate. He died at UAMS. 5/6. Roy E. Davis, 76. Lincoln County. This Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

76. Lincoln County. This Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. 5/8. Morris Davis, 70. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

70. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. 5/13. Robert “Todd” Burmingham, 54. Lincoln County. He was called the Blue Light Rapist and had been at the Cummins Unit serving a life sentence. He died at an area hospital after a three-week stay.

54. Lincoln County. He was called the Blue Light Rapist and had been at the Cummins Unit serving a life sentence. He died at an area hospital after a three-week stay. 5/26. Jim Wilson, 60. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been hospitalized since mid-May at UAMS.

60. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been hospitalized since mid-May at UAMS. 5/27. Jimmy White, 73. Jefferson County. This is the first inmate from Randall L. Williams prison to die from COVID-19.

73. Jefferson County. This is the first inmate from Randall L. Williams prison to die from COVID-19. 6/4. Larry Akins. 74. Jefferson County. The man was a Cummins Unit inmate. He died at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff of cardio-respiratory arrest and COVID-19, according to the coroner’s report.

74. Jefferson County. The man was a Cummins Unit inmate. He died at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff of cardio-respiratory arrest and COVID-19, according to the coroner’s report. 6/27. (M), mid-50s. Craighead County. The man was an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit (Brickeys, Lee County). He died at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

mid-50s. Craighead County. The man was an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit (Brickeys, Lee County). He died at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. 7/4. Jimmy Frost, 61. Pulaski County. He was an inmate at East Arkansas Regional Unit (Lee County). He was being treated for COVID-related symptoms. Mr. Frost died at Baptist Health-North Little Rock.

61. Pulaski County. He was an inmate at East Arkansas Regional Unit (Lee County). He was being treated for COVID-related symptoms. Mr. Frost died at Baptist Health-North Little Rock. 7/12. (M), mid-60s. Pulaski County. The East Arkansas Regional Unit (Lee County) inmate was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro where he later died.

mid-60s. Pulaski County. The East Arkansas Regional Unit (Lee County) inmate was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro where he later died. 7/13. (M), 70s. Saline County. The inmate from the Oauchita River Correction Unit (Hot Spring County) died at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton. This is ORU’s first COVID-related death.

70s. Saline County. The inmate from the Oauchita River Correction Unit (Hot Spring County) died at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton. This is ORU’s first COVID-related death. 7/15. (M), mid-70s. Pulaski County. An East Arkansas Regional Unit (Lee County) inmate died at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.

mid-70s. Pulaski County. An East Arkansas Regional Unit (Lee County) inmate died at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro. 7/16. (M), late 50s. Pulaski County. The inmate from the Ouachita River Correction Unit (Hot Spring County) died at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. This is ORU’s second COVID-19 related death in three days.

ADH has 1 additional death. They report 11 Cummins Unit deaths, ADC has 10. KNWA/FOX24 is reporting 10.

