2 more COVID-19 related deaths in Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — Two more people died from COVID-19 in Sebastian County, according to County Coroner Kenneth Hobbs.

One died on Thursday, July 2, and the other on Friday, July 3, at Mercy’s ICU in Fort Smith.

Both were Hispanic men, one lived in Fort Smith and the other in Van Buren, according to the coroner.

Sebastian County now has a total of seven people who have died from the disease. Here are the previous deaths:

6/1. Carlos Acosta Aguilera, 63. Sebastian County. Acosta was from Fort Smith. He died in the ICU at Mercy Hospital.

63. Sebastian County. Acosta was from Fort Smith. He died in the ICU at Mercy Hospital. 6/24. (F), 53. Sebastian County. The woman, of Asian descent, died at Baptist Health’s ER within 24 hours of arriving, according to Coroner Kenneth Hobbs.

53. Sebastian County. The woman, of Asian descent, died at Baptist Health’s ER within 24 hours of arriving, according to Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. 6/26. (F) , 76. Sebastian County. The woman had recently moved from a Fort Smith nursing home to Mercy Hospital’s hospice care where she died, Coroner Kenneth Hobbs confirmed.

, 76. Sebastian County. The woman had recently moved from a Fort Smith nursing home to Mercy Hospital’s hospice care where she died, Coroner Kenneth Hobbs confirmed. 6/26. (F), 87. Sebastian County. The woman died at Mercy Fort Smith.

87. Sebastian County. The woman died at Mercy Fort Smith. 6/28. (M), 50. Sebastian County. He was at Mercy Fort Smith since the end of May and was intubated. He lived in Crawford County, had a Van Buren address, and was an employee at the Van Buren Tyson plant, according to Coroner Kenny Hobbs.

As of Tuesday, July 7, the state had 301 COVID-19 deaths, according the governor’s daily briefing.