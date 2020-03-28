2 more deaths in Arkansas due to COVID-19, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two more people have died due to COVID-19 in Arkansas, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Saturday.

The state’s death toll now stands at five.

One of the new victims was in their 40s, while the other was in their 70s, according to Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health. Both individuals were in central Arkansas, Smith said.

Smith said one of the deceased has no known underlying conditions but did not specify which individual.

Governor Hutchinson announced 404 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas as of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas