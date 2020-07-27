2 more prison inmate deaths COVID-19 related; 27 total

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports an inmate death at East Arkansas Regional Unit (EARU) and another at Ouachita River Correction Unit (ORU) on Monday, July 27.

EARU has a total of six inmates who have died and ORU has a total of nine inmate deaths.

Cummins Unit has 11 deaths related to the virus.

An inmate at the Randall L. Unit in Pine Bluff died in May. Jimmy White was 73, according to the coroner’s report.

PRISON INMATE ACTIVE CASES:

ORU: 583

CUMMINS: 69

EARU: 14

The ADC has suspended inmate visitation at the state’s prisons and community correction centers until September 1, 2020 because of new COVID-19 cases. The ADC is providing lower rates for phone calls and video visitation.

Miller County Sheriff’s office reports there are 85 positive COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, it was unknown how many were inmates and staff, according to ADH.

Benton County jail still shows 189 inmates infected with the virus, according to ADH.

Overall, there have been 5,213 positive inmates and 4,043 have recovered. Seven-hundred-24 staff have been infected, 404 have recovered, and one died.

The pandemic just passed the four-month mark.