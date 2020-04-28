2% of Arkansans soon tested for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 2% of Arkansas’s population will soon have been tested for the coronavirus, Governor Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday in a media briefing.

With the state’s population totaling over 3 million people, that amounts to over 60,000 people that will be receiving tests. Currently Arkansas has tested around 41,000 people but Gov. Hutchinson said the White House has assured him that Arkansas will receive the necessary supplies to reach the 2% testing threshold in May and continue testing throughout June.

“I’m confident that the supply of testing material will increase, it’s accelerating every day through our commercial labs,” Hutchinson said. He also added that now that Arkansas has resumed elective surgeries, state officials are working closely with those clinics and hospitals to ensure they have the “backup” they need to perform the necessary COVID-19 tests.