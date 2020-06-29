22 COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend; includes Tyson poultry worker

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports 22 COVID-19 related deaths from Friday through Sunday, June 26-28.

ADH:

JUNE 26: 7

JUNE 27: 10

JUNE 28: 5

One of the most recent deaths happened on Sunday, June 28. The 50-year-old man was at Mercy Fort Smith since May. He was pronounced dead in Sebastian County. The Crawford County resident lived in Van Buren, according to Sebastian County Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. He worked in Van Buren at the Tyson poultry plant, according to Hobbs.

A woman, 87, died at Mercy Fort Smith in Sebastian County on Friday, June 26, according to Hobbs.

In all, Sebastian County has had five COVID-19 related deaths:

6/1. Carlos Acosta Aguilera, 63. Sebastian County. Acosta was from Fort Smith. He died in the ICU at Mercy Hospital.

63. Sebastian County. Acosta was from Fort Smith. He died in the ICU at Mercy Hospital. 6/24. (F), 53. Sebastian County. The woman, of Asian descent, died at Baptist Health’s ER within 24 hours of arriving, according to Coroner Kenneth Hobbs.

53. Sebastian County. The woman, of Asian descent, died at Baptist Health’s ER within 24 hours of arriving, according to Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. 6/26. (F) , 76. Sebastian County. The woman had recently moved from a Fort Smith nursing home to Mercy Hospital’s hospice care where she died, Coroner Kenneth Hobbs confirmed.

, 76. Sebastian County. The woman had recently moved from a Fort Smith nursing home to Mercy Hospital’s hospice care where she died, Coroner Kenneth Hobbs confirmed. 6/26. (F), 87. Sebastian County. The woman died at Mercy Fort Smith.

87. Sebastian County. The woman died at Mercy Fort Smith. 6/28.(M), 50. Sebastian County. He was at Mercy Fort Smith since the end of May and was intubated. He lived in Crawford County, had a Van Buren address, and was an employee at the Van Buren Tyson plant, according to Coroner Kenny Hobbs.

Benton County COVID-19 related deaths from Fri-Sun, June 26-28:

6/26. (M), 74. Benton County. The Marshallese man lived in Bentonville.

74. Benton County. The Marshallese man lived in Bentonville. 6/26. (M), 74. Benton County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale.

74. Benton County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. 6/27. (M) , 66. Benton County. The Hispanic man lived in Rogers.

, 66. Benton County. The Hispanic man lived in Rogers. 6/27. (M), 93. Benton County. The man was from Springdale, Washington County.

93. Benton County. The man was from Springdale, Washington County. 6/28. (M), 55. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers.

Washington County COVID-19 related deaths from Fri-Sun, June 26-28: Data was not given.

As of Sunday, June 28 the state of Arkansas has a total of 264 COVID-19 related deaths, according to data from ADH.

