3 more inmate deaths at the Cummins Unit

GRADY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three inmates from the Cummins Unit died Sunday, May 3, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections media contact Solomon Graves.

One inmate was pronounced dead at Jefferson Regional Medical Center, the other inmate was pronounced dead at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Both inmates were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 related symptoms and had pre-existing conditions susceptible to the virus. One was on a ventilator.

According to the release, one inmate was serving a 30 year sentence and the other was serving life with no parole.

The release states that a third inmate died at the Cummins Unit’s infirmary. “The inmate had been taken there after collapsing in front of correctional officers,” said Graves. “It is not believed that this inmate’s death is related COVID-19.”

An autopsy has been requested to determine the inmate’s cause of death.

Two inmates died on Saturday. They were at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Both men were in their 60s.

As of Sunday, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports 76 COVID-19 deaths, with 3,431 testing positive.

In Lincoln County, where the Cummins Unit is located, there are 822 positive cases, 712 negative, with four reported deaths, according to ADH.