43 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Cummins Unit in Arkansas

VARNER, Ark. (News release) — After the announcement of a positive COVID-19 test of an inmate at the Cummins Unit, the Division of Correction immediately restricted movement in and out of the inmate’s housing area and began virus testing all inmates in the barracks along with any staff that had contact with the infected inmate.

Working with the Arkansas Department of Health, Wellpath, the provider of medical services for inmates, conducted on-site tests throughout the weekend.

The test results from ADH show that 43 of 46 inmates housed in that barracks are positive for exposure to COVID-19. None of these inmates is symptomatic at this time. No staff tests have come back positive.

To mitigate the spread of the virus, the barracks are under quarantine. Food and any other supplies are being brought into the inmates. They have been issued protection masks as previously announced over the weekend. All inmates and staff at Cummins have masks and did so prior to the first positive case.