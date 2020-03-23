44 Nursing home residents and staff test positive for COVID-19

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health announces a total of 44 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at three nursing homes across the state. This includes Apple Creek Health and Rehab in Centerton.

Arkansas Health Care Association spokesperson Rachel Bunch said at least one patient tested positive at that facility and is in isolation. She said all of the staff and residents are being tested.​So far, 9 tests have come back negative.​

Bunch said staff are being screened before they start their shift.​ They’re changing their clothes before they leave if they work with a patient who’s been isolated.​

Briarwood Nursing home in Little Rock has most of the cases with 35 residents and 6 staff members testing positive. The Villages of General Baptist West in Pine Bluff has two confirmed cases.​

A source of the infection has not yet been determined.​