6 inmate deaths at Cummins Unit during pandemic

GRADY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Six inmates have died at the Cummins Unit in Grady, Arkansas as of Wednesday, May 6.

The announcement was made during the daily COVID-19 briefing by Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health.

Of the six deaths, one will be autopsied by the state crime lab in Little Rock, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) spokesperson Solomon Graves.

Three inmates died Sunday, May 3. One at Jefferson Regional Medical Center (JRMC) and the other at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) were both COVID-19 related, according to an ADC press statement.

While the third death happened at the Cummins Unit infirmary, that death has not been confirmed to be COVID-19 related and, according to ADC, an autopsy was requested. As of Wednesday, May 6, the family of the inmate told KNWA/FOX24 they have not received an autopsy result.

Two inmates died Saturday, May 2; both at JRMC.