UPDATE: 8 Lowell city employees including 6 firefighters test positive for COVID-19

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Eight Lowell city employees including 6 Lowell firefighters, who also work part-time at Bethel Heights Fire Department, tested positive for COVID-19, according to the City of Lowell.

“Tonight’s Lowell Advertising and Promotion Commission’s meeting was canceled this evening. The meeting which was to have been held at the Lowell City Hall was forced to cancel after at least 8 city employees have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. Consequently, City Hall has been closed to visitors and accepted only by appointment,” Mike Maloney, Executive Director for the Lowell Advertising and Promotion Commission

Lowell Fire Chief Pete Melnicki said the 6 firefighters are quarantined at this time.

“They’re working with the Arkansas Department of Health contact tracers to determine who they came in contact with,” Melnicki said. “I don’t know where they got it. I do not know if they had community contact.”

The quarantined firefighters also work part-time at the Bethel Heights fire station. Bethel Heights Fire Chief Chris Ledeker said their department has 20 firefighters that staff the fire engine.

“We’re undergoing testing and almost all so far have come back negative,” Ledeker said.

Melnicki said all 6 firefighters are doing well and expect to make a full recovery.

The Lowell Fire Department currently operates from two fire stations. They serve an area of 27 square miles with a population of approximately 13,000 residents. The department responds to 1000 – 1100 calls annually.