62 positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, schools closed an additional three weeks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Gov. Hutchinson says nine new counties were added.

The governor says K-12 schools will be closed for on-site instruction for an additional three weeks, until April 17. The state will reevaluate after April 17.

Bars and restaurants in the state will be closed for dine-in. Carryout and delivery services will be available.

Indoor venues, such as gyms, will be closed to non-essential functions, according to the governor.

The governor recommends that businesses move to teleconferences or remote work, enforce social distancing and implement screening of staff and visitors.