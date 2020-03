LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday.

The ages of the affected individuals breakdown as follows:

0-18-years-old: 8

19-64-years-old: 62

65+-years-old: 26

Health officials said the cases so far affect slightly more women than men, but they expect figures to even out over time.

See below for the latest information on testing from the Arkansas Department of Health.