A CLOSER LOOK: 76 COVID-19 related nursing home deaths in 31 days

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports a total of 233 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19, or as a result of underlying issues related to the disease, as of Friday, August 28.

On July 28, the total of expired residents was 157, according to ADH.

ADH NURSING HOME DEATHS 8/28

Arkansas State Veterans Home, Fayetteville, Washington County: 2 deaths

Arkansas Convalescent Center, Pine Bluff, Jefferson County: 3 deaths

Dermott City Nursing Home, Dermott, Chicot County: 1 death (total 2)

Dierks Nursing Home, Dierks, Howard County: 3 deaths

Hot Springs Nursing & Rehab – a Waters Community, Hot Springs, Garland County: 7 deaths

Midtown Post Acute & Rehab., Little Rock, Pulaski County: 1 death

Newton County Nursing Home, Jasper, Newton County: 15 deaths

Pleasant Manor Nursing Home & Rehab., Ashdown, Little River County: 14 deaths

Randolph County Nursing Home, Pocahontas, Randolph County: 12 deaths (total 13)

Rector Nursing & Rehab, Batesville, Independence County: 2 deaths (total 6)

The Maples at Har-Ber Meadows, Springdale, Rogers: 1 death

The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis, W Memphis, Crittenden: 9 deaths (total 15)

The Villages of General Baptist West, Pine Bluff, Jefferson County: 3 deaths

The Waters of Fort Smith, Fort Smith, Sebastian County: 1 death

Timberlane Health & Rehab., El Dorado, Union County: 1 death

TOTAL: 75. One death is unaccounted between the two reports of July 28 and August 28.

Robinson Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in North Little Rock, in Pulaski County, had four reported deaths on the July 28 ADH report, but the nursing home is not listed on the August 28 report.

153 total COVID-19 related nursing home deaths, per ADH