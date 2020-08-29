A CLOSER LOOK: 76 COVID-19 related nursing home deaths in 31 days

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports a total of 233 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19, or as a result of underlying issues related to the disease, as of Friday, August 28.
On July 28, the total of expired residents was 157, according to ADH.
ADH NURSING HOME DEATHS 8/28
- Arkansas State Veterans Home, Fayetteville, Washington County: 2 deaths
- Arkansas Convalescent Center, Pine Bluff, Jefferson County: 3 deaths
- Dermott City Nursing Home, Dermott, Chicot County: 1 death (total 2)
- Dierks Nursing Home, Dierks, Howard County: 3 deaths
- Hot Springs Nursing & Rehab – a Waters Community, Hot Springs, Garland County: 7 deaths
- Midtown Post Acute & Rehab., Little Rock, Pulaski County: 1 death
- Newton County Nursing Home, Jasper, Newton County: 15 deaths
- Pleasant Manor Nursing Home & Rehab., Ashdown, Little River County: 14 deaths
- Randolph County Nursing Home, Pocahontas, Randolph County: 12 deaths (total 13)
- Rector Nursing & Rehab, Batesville, Independence County: 2 deaths (total 6)
- The Maples at Har-Ber Meadows, Springdale, Rogers: 1 death
- The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis, W Memphis, Crittenden: 9 deaths (total 15)
- The Villages of General Baptist West, Pine Bluff, Jefferson County: 3 deaths
- The Waters of Fort Smith, Fort Smith, Sebastian County: 1 death
- Timberlane Health & Rehab., El Dorado, Union County: 1 death
- TOTAL: 75. One death is unaccounted between the two reports of July 28 and August 28.
Robinson Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in North Little Rock, in Pulaski County, had four reported deaths on the July 28 ADH report, but the nursing home is not listed on the August 28 report.
153 total COVID-19 related nursing home deaths, per ADH