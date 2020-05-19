A CLOSER LOOK: ADH prepares if COVID-19 returns

ADH working on a plan IF there's another round of the new coronavirus

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ Department of Health has been working on plans for mitigating a second-wave of COVID-19 if it were to happen.

“It can be difficult to make concrete plans,” said ADH Physician Specialist in Outbreak Response Dr. Joel Tumlison. “We’ve started … and some plans will come into effect in our ability to deal with a second wave and going forward.”

AS OF NOW, IT’S A 4-PRONG APPROACH

Better case investigation and contact tracing

Improve COVID-19 testing

Keep hospitals from being overtaxed

Big push for influenza vaccinations

Dr. Tumlison said a continued enhancement of case investigation and contact tracing is a priority. “[This way] we can quickly isolate cases and in turn we could have fewer people getting sick.” Case investigation/contact tracing would also help to identify people who need to be quarantined.

The state is working to improve COVID-19 testing. “More community testing and the ability to get quicker results,” said Dr. Tumlison is a plus, “but if it takes five to seven days to get test results then it hinders contact tracing.”

He’s hopeful that the state’s high-input machines can help ratchet up testing.

In the initial phase of COVID-19, there were concerns that hospitals would get overtaxed. It’s something the state closely watched. “We need to find out where hospitals stand not just with COVID-19, but overall capacity,” said Dr. Tumlison. It’s important to know what actions to take. “Hospitals need to continue to care for other things than just COVID-19. We need to keep a balance and allow other medical conditions to be cared for,” he said.

Should COVID-19 hit again in the fall, that could mean it coincides with influenza. “If there is a surge of COVID-19 in the late fall or winter then it could mean hospitals having to deal with both illnesses.” For that reason Dr. Tumlison recommends getting a flu vaccine. “We want to have a big push for Arkansans to get vaccinated.”

BUSINESSESS AND COVID-19

ADH can work with businesses to have a plan in place for employee screening. An employer, or business owner, needs to consider, “what to do if an employee gets sick?”

Dr. Tumlison said infection control is necessary. For example, wear a mask and wash your hands. “People can’t be tested over-and-over because it becomes impractical — there’s the monetary cost, time and effort.”