A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas’ COVID-19 deaths

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — No state in the country has been immune from COVID-19 deaths. The World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

In the span of fewer than 90 days, Arkansans across the state have died from the new coronavirus: Young, old, Black, white, Asian, Latino, Marshallese. “This is an equal opportunity virus,” said Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.

REMEMBERING THOSE WHO HAVE DIED FROM COVID-19

3/24. Brian Dill Sr., 59. Sherwood. Pulaski County. Chief Deputy Coroner Julie Voegele confirmed Dill’s death was from COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and several family members, according to an obituary from Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home. (1).

3/24. William "Bill" Barton, 90. Cleburne County. He was a church greeter at Greers Ferry First Assembly of God. Benton was one of more than three dozen congregants who tested positive after a church gathering the weekend of March 6-8. He died at Conway Regional Hospital in Faulkner County. (2).

3/25. Terry Lee Henderson, 73. Cleburne County. He was one of more than three dozen congregants who tested positive after a church gathering the weekend of March 6-8. His daughter Rhonda Henderson Mullins posted on Facebook that he died from COVID-19 complications at Baptist Health Hospital's ICU in Little Rock. (3).

3/28. Franklin Ross, 80. Conway County. Pulaski County Chief Deputy Coroner Julie Voegele said he died at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. The business owner is survived by sons and daughters and has a lot of extended family in Arkansas. Morrilton was his home for 48 years. (4).

3/28. Tanisha Cotton, 42. Pulaski County. Latia Wright said her sister called her saying she thought she had a sinus infection or cold. Wright, a respiratory therapist, knew Cotton needed to keep an eye on the symptoms. On Tuesday, March 24, Cotton's health deteriorated. That's when she tested positive. She was hospitalized and placed in ICU, then on a ventilator and died Saturday morning. Cotton had no underlying health issues and, "this was her first stay at a hospital," said Wright. (5).

3/29. Samuel Stone, 75. Van Buren County. Fairfield Bay Mayor Paul Wellenberger announced the first COVID death in their area (did not release the name) on a Facebook post. (6).

3/30. Alice Jett, 83. Pulaski County. The Little Rock resident lived at the Briarwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Dr. Nate Smith said Jett was the first nursing home related death in the state. On Sunday, she was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in LR where she later died, according to the coroner's office. (7).

3/30. Candace Shoup, 73. Cleburne County. Lived in Higdon with her husband Michael. (8).

3/31. Virgil Sinkey, 62. Pulaski County. Sinkey's son confirmed the death and that it happened at Baptist Health North Little Rock. (9)

4/1. Frances Jansen, 94. Pulaski County. She died at the Briarwood Nursing Home, a place she called home for two years. In her early days, she traveled across the county as a big band singer, according to affiliate THV11. Her daughter was a former anchor at THV11. (10).

4/2. DeVonte Sargent, 25. Faulkner County. The Conway resident leaves behind his mom, four brothers, grandparents, and great-grandmother —from Pine Bluff, according to a Paradise Funeral Home obituary. He graduated from Dollarway HS and UCA. (11).

4/2. Undisclosed. (12).

4/3. Patricia Jacuzzi, 72. Saline County. The avid gardener/art lover is survived by her husband, Richard Jacuzzi, children, and grandchildren, according to a Legacy.com obituary. (13).

4/3. Billy Joe Hilburn, 89. Lawrence County. Hilburn is from Portia and lived at Walnut Ridge Nursing & Rehab. He served in the Navy and was a retired truck driver. He leaves behind a son, daughter, and brothers, according to House-Gregg Funeral Home. (14).

4/3. Peggy Tyner, 70. Pulaski County. The Little Rock resident was a registered dietician and co-owner of B.A. Barker Dog Boarding. She leaves behind her husband, Larry Tyner, two sons, a daughter, and grandchildren, according to Roller-Chenal Funeral Home. (15).

4/4. Joel DuBose, 76. Cleburne County. He was a Marine veteran and served 27 years. He lived in Higdon. (16).

4/4. Delores Whitehead, 67. Jefferson County. She lived in Pine Bluff and died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center Saturday evening, according to the death certificate. (17).

4/5. Mary Blount, 107. Pulaski County. She lived at the Briarwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Little Rock. (18).

4/6. Rodney Cottrell, 84. Pulaski County. He lived in Little Rock and was a retired geophysicist. He is survived by his wife, two sisters, brother, three children, and twin granddaughters, according to an online obituary. (19).

4/8. Shelley York, 69. Pulaski County. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter, four siblings, and additional family, according to Hubble Funeral Home. He lived in Little Rock. (20).

4/8. Shirley Rodriguez, 79. Hempstead County. She was born in Texas and lived in Hope, Arkansas. For 60 years she worked as a licensed practical nurse. She is survived by two daughters and extended family, according to Texarkana Funeral Home. (21).

4/9. Lee Okey, 48. Jefferson County. Lived in Pine Bluff. He is survived by a brother and four sisters, according to an obituary from Henson Holcomb Mortuary. (22).

4/9. Richard "Doughnut" Richardson, 60. Pulaski County. Richardson worked at the Central Arkansas Community Correction Center in Little Rock. The former Razorback football player died at Baptist Medical Center's ICU. Richardson leaves behind a son who plays football at Central High School. (23).

4/9. Julia Christian, 82. Jefferson County. She lived in Pine Bluff and died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center early Thursday. (24).

4/10. Patti Jo Watson Harris, 62. Drew County. She died at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. She is survived by her husband of Monticello, two sons, and extended family in TN, TX, and GA., according to Stephenson-Dearman Funeral Home. (25).

4/10. Norma Jean Smith, 87. Jefferson County. The Waters of White Hall Nursing & Rehab resident graduated from White Hall HS, retired from Woolworths, and was a member of First Baptist Church. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. She is survived by a sister, step-son, and other family members. (26).

4/10. Loren Jay Cuffel, 79. Van Buren County. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired after 35 years of service with Southwestern Bell Telephone. He lived in Clinton and is survived by his wife, daughter, two sons, step-daughter, sister, grandchildren, according to an obituary from Clinton Funeral Home. Cuffel died one day after his birthday. (27).

4/12. Eddie Tank, Jr., 64. Pulaski County. He graduated college in Arkadelphia and was a member of the Xi Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity. For 40 years he worked in the restaurant industry. He lived in Mabelvale and is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, four children, his mom, and extended family. (28).

4/12. Larry Earnhart, 76. Faulkner County. The Arkansas native, born in Springhill, worked as a mason by trade for 40 years. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, stepsons, brothers, and grandchildren, according to Rosewood Cremation Funeral. (29).

4/13. Willadeen Glover, 95. Pulaski County. She was born in Cherryhill, Arkansas, and is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sibling. She is survived by her son and daughter and grandchildren. She graduated from State Teachers College (UCA) and taught school in LR and NLR School District. She died at Briarwood Nursing Home. (30).

4/13. Andy Jackson, 77. Jefferson County. He lived in Pine Bluff. (31).

4/14. Harry Drabelle, 78. Pulaski County. The Army veteran lived at Lakes of Maumelle Nursing Home for 10 years, along with his wife. (32).

4/14. Diane Gray, 53. Crittenden County. Lived in West Memphis. (33).

4/14. William Campbell, 77. Jefferson County. He died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (34).

4/17. Mae Lewellen, 86. Pulaski County. Lived in North Little Rock at Briarwood Nursing & Rehab Center. Lewellen was transferred to a hospital where she died. (35).

4/18. Beverly Reep, 63. Bradley County. She lived in Warren and died at St. Vincent Hospital. The retired teacher was the wife of former mayor/state lawmaker Gregg Reep. (36).

4/18. Lois Ashcraft-Merrell, 57. Pulaski County. She lived in Pine Bluff and is Arkansas' first healthcare worker to die from the virus. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. The registered nurse is survived by her husband, a daughter and two sons, and extended family, according to an obituary from Ralph Robinson & Son Funeral Home. (37).

4/20. Gerald "Bruce" Lawson, 85. Jefferson County. Founder of Lawson Welding Supply. He died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (38).

4/20. Jeanie Mayrie Chapman, 35. White County. She is survived by her parents and they lived in Searcy. She died at Michaels Hospital one week before her birthday, a day her parents said was "her favorite day!" Jeanie had Down's Syndrome. (39).

4/21. (M), 83. Miller County. (40).

4/21. Marshallese man, 49. Washington County. He was a Springdale resident. (41).

4/22. (F), 59. Washington County. (42).

4/23. Betty Ellenburger, 91. Pulaski County. She was born in Stuttgart and later lived in Mayflower. She was a resident of Lakes of Mauelle Nursing Home at the time of her death. She was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her daughter who lives in Mayflower. (43).

4/23. Phillip Cate, 79. Pulaski County. He was born in Fayetteville, lived in North Little Rock, and died at UAMS in Little Rock. He graduated from the University of Arkansas and was a banker. He is survived by his son and grandsons, and brothers, according to Wilson-Robison Funeral Home obituary. (44).

4/24. (M), 78. Jefferson County. He died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (45).

4/24. (M), 45. Lafayette County. (46).

4/24. (M), 64. Jefferson County. (47).

4/25. (M), 98. Jefferson County. He died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (48).

4/25. (F), 88. Washington County. She died at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville. (49).

4/26. Anita Gullett, 89. Pulaski County. She was at The Village at Valley Ranch nursing home. She died in ICU at Baptist Health in Little Rock, according to an obituary from Smith Sherwood Funeral Home. (50).

4/26. (F), 87. Jefferson County. She died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (51).

4/27. Doris Bitner, 86. Pulaski County. She lived at The Lakes at Maumelle. She and her husband were married for 62 years. (52).

4/28. (F), 61. Jefferson County. Died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (53).

4/28. (F), 96. Columbia County. (54).

4/29. Patricia "Pat" Layton, 79. Pulaski County. She was born, raised, and lived in Little Rock. (55).

4/29. (F), 93. Columbia County. (56).

4/29. (F), 73. Jefferson County. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (57).

4/29. Undisclosed. (58).

4/29. Undisclosed. (59).

4/30. (M), 84. Lawrence County. (60).

4/30. (F), 97. Jefferson County. She died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (61).

5/1. (F), 91. Pulaski County. (62).

5/1. (F), 87. Jefferson County. Died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (63).

5/1. Daniel Wood, 61. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (64).

61. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (64). 5/2. Derick Coley, 29. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate was expected to be released soon, according to his family. He was wheeled out of his cell and into the Cummins Infirmary by guards. That’s where he died. The state has requested an autopsy. (65).

29. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate was expected to be released soon, according to his family. He was wheeled out of his cell and into the Cummins Infirmary by guards. That’s where he died. The state has requested an autopsy. (65). 5/2. Ronnie West, 65. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been there for more than 40 years, along with his brother, Gary. He died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (66).

65. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been there for more than 40 years, along with his brother, Gary. He died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (66). 5/2. (M), 82. Jefferson County. This man died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (67).

82. Jefferson County. This man died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (67). 5/2. Undisclosed. (68).

(68). 5/2. Undisclosed. (69).

(69). 5/2. Undisclosed. (70).

(70). 5/2. Undisclosed. (71).

(71). 5/2. Undisclosed. (72).

(72). 5/2. Undisclosed. (73).

(73). 5/3. Kenneth Olden, 49. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (74).

49. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (74). 5/3. (F), 90. Jefferson County. This woman died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (75).

90. Jefferson County. This woman died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (75). 5/3. John Young, 71. Lincoln County. Cummins Unit inmate. (76).

71. Lincoln County. Cummins Unit inmate. (76). 5/4. Undisclosed. (77).

(77). 5/4. (F), 85. Jefferson County. She died at Villages General Baptist Nursing Home. (78).

85. Jefferson County. She died at Villages General Baptist Nursing Home. (78). 5/5. (F), 56. Pulaski County. (79).

56. Pulaski County. (79). 5/5. (F), 98. Sharp County. (80).

98. Sharp County. (80). 5/5. Raymond Pennington, 94. Washington County. He died at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville. (81).

94. Washington County. He died at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville. (81). 5/6. (M), 61. Pulaski County. (82).

61. Pulaski County. (82). 5/6. Roy E. Davis, 76. Lincoln County. This Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (83).

76. Lincoln County. This Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (83). 5/6. (F), 65. Union County. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (84).

65. Union County. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (84). 5/6. (M), 75. Union County. (85).

75. Union County. (85). 5/8. Not disclosed. Pulaski County. (86).

Pulaski County. (86). 5/8. Helga McClean, 86. Washington County. She died at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville. (87).

86. Washington County. She died at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville. (87). 5/8. Morris Davis, 70. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (88).

70. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (88). 5/8. (F), 81. Pulaski County. (89).

81. Pulaski County. (89). 5/8. (M), 73. Pulaski County. (90).

73. Pulaski County. (90). 5/9. (M), 77. Lawrence County. (91).

77. Lawrence County. (91). 5/10. (F), 77. Lawrence County. (92).

77. Lawrence County. (92). 5/11. Norman Moyer, 66. Faulkner County. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, a daughter, and extended family and friends. Moyer died at Conway Regional Medical Center. (93).

66. Faulkner County. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, a daughter, and extended family and friends. Moyer died at Conway Regional Medical Center. (93). 5/11. Marshallese woman, 69. Washington County. She lived in Springdale. (94).

69. Washington County. She lived in Springdale. (94). 5/13. Robert “Todd” Burmingham, 54. Lincoln County. He was called the Blue Light Rapist and had been at the Cummins Unit serving a life sentence. He died at an area hospital after a three-week stay. (95).

54. Lincoln County. He was called the Blue Light Rapist and had been at the Cummins Unit serving a life sentence. He died at an area hospital after a three-week stay. (95). 5/14. (M), 83. Lawrence County. (96).

83. Lawrence County. (96). 5/16. Odessa Fountain, 91. Pulaski County. (97).

91. Pulaski County. (97). 5/17. James Millsap, 73. Pulaski County. (98).

73. Pulaski County. (98). 5/17. (M), 96. Jefferson County. (99).

96. Jefferson County. (99). 5/18. (F), 71. Jefferson County. (100).

71. Jefferson County. (100). 5/19. (M), 49. Union County. (101).

49. Union County. (101). 5/19. Connie Taylor, 84. Pulaski County. (102).

84. Pulaski County. (102). 5/19. Rafeeq “Freddie” Ali, 69. Pope County. The Russellville man died in ICU at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. Griffin Leggett Healey & Roth Funeral Home took care of his services. (103).

69. Pope County. The Russellville man died in ICU at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. Griffin Leggett Healey & Roth Funeral Home took care of his services. (103). 5/19. (F), 96. Jefferson County. (104).

96. Jefferson County. (104). 5/20. (F), 81. Jefferson County. (105).

81. Jefferson County. (105). 5/20. (F), 91. Lawrence County. (106).

91. Lawrence County. (106). 5/21. Norma Campbell, 95 . Pulaski County. (107).

95 Pulaski County. (107). 5/21. Undisclosed. (108).

(108). 5/21. Undisclosed. (109).

(109). 5/21. Undisclosed. (110).

(110). 5/22. (F), 98. Benton County. The woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 8 and died at her home. (111).

98. Benton County. The woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 8 and died at her home. (111). 5/22. Undisclosed. (112).

(112). 5/22. Undisclosed. (113).

(113). 5/23. T ‘ Ethel Morant, 76. Pulaski County. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Eddie; they had 17 children. She leaves five generations of her legacy: 109 grandchildren, 161 great-grandchildren, 2 great, great-grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends, according to an obituary from Paradise Funeral Home of Little Rock. (114).

‘ Pulaski County. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Eddie; they had 17 children. She leaves five generations of her legacy: 109 grandchildren, 161 great-grandchildren, 2 great, great-grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends, according to an obituary from Paradise Funeral Home of Little Rock. (114). 5/23. (M), 82. Union County. (115).

82. Union County. (115). 5/24. Myra Nelson, 90 . Union County. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crossett and is survived by a daughter and son. She died at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. (116).

90 Union County. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crossett and is survived by a daughter and son. She died at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. (116). 5/25. Marshallese man, 63. Washington County. The Springdale man died at an area hospital. (117).

63. Washington County. The Springdale man died at an area hospital. (117). 5/26. Jim Wilson, 60. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been hospitalized since mid-May at UAMS. (118).

60. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been hospitalized since mid-May at UAMS. (118). 5/26. (F), no age is given. Jefferson County. (119).

no age is given. Jefferson County. (119). 5/27. Stella Jackson Gentry, 90 . Union County. She is survived by a daughter, grandchildren, siblings, and friends according to an obituary from Smith Family Funeral Homes. (120).

90 Union County. She is survived by a daughter, grandchildren, siblings, and friends according to an obituary from Smith Family Funeral Homes. (120). 5/27. Jimmy White, 73. Jefferson County. This is the first inmate from Randall L. Williams prison to die from COVID-19. (121).

5/27. Wanda Willett, 84. Pulaski County. She lived at The Lakes at Maumelle Health & Rehab (122).

5/28. Marshallese man, 44. Benton County. He lived in Springdale. (123)

5/28. (M), 71. Benton County. He lived in Bentonville. (124).

5/28. Undisclosed. (125).

5/29. (M), 62. Benton County. He lived in Rogers. (126).

5/29. (F), 92. Benton County. She lived in Springdale. (127).

5/29. Undisclosed. (128).

5/29. Undisclosed. (129).

5/29. Undisclosed. (130).

5/29. Undisclosed. (131).

5/29. Undisclosed. (132)

6/1. Carlos Acosta Aguilera, 63. Sebastian County. Acosta was from Fort Smith. He died in the ICU at Mercy Hospital. (133).

6/2. Marshallese man, 59. Benton County. He lived in Rogers. (134).

6/2. Joe Wigner, 73. Union County. He was a resident at Courtyard Healthcare in El Dorado.(135).

6/2. Undisclosed. (136).

6/3. Nancy Burlee, 73. Pulaski County. She was a resident of Encore Health and Rehab in Little Rock. Burlee died at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. (137).

6/3. Nina Kennedy, 92. Pulaski County. She was born in Bradford, Arkansas, and was a resident of Woodland Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jacksonville. She died at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. She leaves behind a son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. (138).

6/3. (F), 83. Lincoln County. (139).

83. Lincoln County. (139). 6/3. Marshallese woman, 39. Benton County. The woman lived in Bethel Heights and was pregnant. Coroner Daniel Oxford could not confirm the baby’s condition. (140).

39. Benton County. The woman lived in Bethel Heights and was pregnant. Coroner Daniel Oxford could not confirm the baby’s condition. (140). 6/3. Undisclosed. (141).

(141). 6/3. Undisclosed. (142).

(142). 6/4. (M), 74. Lincoln County. (143).

74. Lincoln County. (143). 6/4. Undisclosed. (DOD may change). (144).

(DOD may change). (144). 6/4. Undisclosed. (DOD may change). (145).

(DOD may change). (145). 6/4. Undisclosed. (DOD may change). (146).

(DOD may change). (146). 6/4. Undisclosed. (DOD may change). (147).

(DOD may change). (147). 6/4. Undisclosed. (DOD may change). (148).

(DOD may change). (148). 6/4. Undisclosed. (DOD may change). (149).

(DOD may change). (149). 6/4. Undisclosed . (DOD may change). (150).

. (DOD may change). (150). 6/4. Undisclosed. (DOD may change). (151).

(DOD may change). (151). 6/5. Marshallese man, 58. Washington County. The man died at a local hospital and had underlying health conditions, confirmed Coroner Roger Morris. (152).

58. Washington County. The man died at a local hospital and had underlying health conditions, confirmed Coroner Roger Morris. (152). 6/6. (M), 89. Benton County. The man is from Fayetteville. (153).

89. Benton County. The man is from Fayetteville. (153). 6/6. Dr. Robert Hull, 78. Benton County. Dr. Hull lived in Bentonville. For more than 20 years he had Hull Family Medicine practice and had more than 50 years of experience in the medical field. (154).

78. Benton County. Dr. Hull lived in Bentonville. For more than 20 years he had Hull Family Medicine practice and had more than 50 years of experience in the medical field. (154). 6/6. Latina, 85. Benton County. The Hispanic woman lived Rogers. (155).

85. Benton County. The Hispanic woman lived Rogers. (155). 6/6. Marshallese 54. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale. (156).

54. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale. (156). 6/6. Latino, 70. Benton County. The Hispanic man was from Berryville. (157).

70. Benton County. The Hispanic man was from Berryville. (157). 6/7. (F), 57. Benton County. (158).

57. Benton County. (158). 6/8. Marshallese, 67. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers. (159).

67. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers. (159). 6/8. Marshallese, 72. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. (160).

72. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. (160). 6/9. (M), 87. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. (161)

OKLAHOMANS WHO DIED IN ARKANSAS DUE TO COVID-19

3/26. Susan Young, 72. Stilwell, Oklahoma. Died at Washington Regional Medical Center.

4/15. Denith Deason, 83. Colcord, Oklahoma. Died at Veterans Health Care Systems o the Ozarks in Fayetteville.

5/28. Johnny Marlin, 73. Stilwell, Oklahoma. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. His wife, Susan Young, died there, too, eight weeks earlier.

TIMELINE DEVELOPING