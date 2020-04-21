A CLOSER LOOK: rallies to lift COVID-19 restrictions and a Tea Party connection

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The president of one conservative advocacy group did not mince words about why rallies are happening across the country in an effort to have COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

“Before we sink any further into recession, and before our unemployment becomes too much to handle, we should start planning how to open our economy again,” said FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon.

The Washington D.C.-based organization also added, “These protests have the same DNA as the Tea Party movement FreedomWorks was so involved in.”

Thousands of people across the country were out over the weekend protesting “stay-at-home orders” in their state. The order, as a result of COVID-19, forced the shut down of non-essential business, and in turn created economic shortfalls and mass layoffs.

The number of U.S. unemployed is at 22 million, according to four weeks of data from the Department of Labor (DOL):

March 21: 3.3 million

March 28: 6.9 million

April 4: 6.6 million

April 11 : 5.2 million

In its April 11 release the DOL stated, “[COVID-19] continues to impact the number of initial claims and insured unemployment.”

In March, the unemployment rate increased by 0.9 percentage point to 4.4 percent, “this is the largest over-the-month increase in the rate since January 1975, when the increase was also 0.9 percentage point,” according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics April release.

It appears financial hardship would be the impetus behind the protests, but is it?

Many people who commented on FreedomWorks Facebook page mentioned that the country is on the edge of a depression and it’s not the government’s job to support Americans. Open businesses so Americans can get back to work versus “stay home and wait for your check,” wrote one person. Another accused the “stay-at-home” order as a political plan. “Democrats are going to drag this out … [to] push their mail-in voting scheme.” A small business owner wrote, “…find ways like we did to make this work. God will take care of you.”

LOOKING AT THE COVID-19 NUMBERS

Covid Tracking Project, created by Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Keieger, gives Arkansas an “A” grade on its handling of the pandemic based on tracking data.

Grading is based on a state’s reporting positives/negatives reliably, reporting negatives sometimes, reporting all commercial tests. “This is not a grade for the testing effort itself — but rather for the comprehensiveness and regularity of each state’s reporting,” according to its website.

Arkansas has done a total of 26,553 tests — 24,630 negative and 1,923 positive — 749 recovered, 93 hospitalizations with 24 on ventilators and has had 42 deaths as Monday, April 20th.

They have also created Rt.live that measures how fast the virus is growing. The definition reads, “These are up-to-date values for R t , a key measure of how fast the virus is growing. It’s the average number of people who become infected by an infectious person. If R t is above 1.0, the virus will spread quickly. When R t is below 1.0, the virus will stop spreading.”

At least two polls, Gallup and Pew Research Center, indicated people are more concerned with getting COVID-19 than restrictions causing financial hardship, and social distancing being cut too short, respectively.

President Donald Trump announced a plan to reopen businesses on April 24, but ultimately said that is a “state” decision.

READ PRESIDENT TRUMP’S OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN, THREE PHASE APPROACH

STATES PROTESTING: “STAY-AT-HOME” ORDERS