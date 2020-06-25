AAA: Fewer people will be traveling this summer

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — AAA reports the West South Central Region — AR, OK, TX, LA — travel could decrease by nearly 13% between July 1 and September 20, 2020.
Nationally, AAA forecasts that “Americans will take 700 million trips based on economic indicators and state re-openings.” The number, however, is a 15% decrease compared to last July-September and is the first decline since the summer of 2009, according to AAA.
Car trips are tops for transportation, followed by air travel, train and cruises are in third.
AAA: NATIONAL GAS PRICE AVERAGE
Gas prices are expected to be lower than the national average for the summer of 2020. The price is expected to be near $2.25 per gallon compared to last summer’s price of $2.66.
“When at the pump, wear disposable gloves or use a plastic sandwich bag to avoid touching the pump handle. When back in your car, be sure to clean your hands with sanitizer or wipes,” AAA recommends.