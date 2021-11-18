ACHI says eight school districts in COVID-19 red zone

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported November 18 eight school districts have a COVID-19 infection rate of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period.

According to a news report from ACHI, this number is up from zero from the prior week.

On ACHI’s map, school districts with 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period are shaded red.

The color-shading of a district is based on infections among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of each school district and not on cases among school employees and students, according to the release.

Known infections reported by ACHI include confirmed and probable cases. The release says probable cases are based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the Department of Health.

Eight school districts have COVID-19 vaccination rates of at least 50% of district residents.

Those districts are:

Bentonville at 56%

Cleveland County, Eureka Springs, Fountain Lake, and Magnet Cove at 54%

Pulaski County Special School District at 52%

Little Rock and Rogers at 50%

“As we enter the holidays, COVID-19 remains present in all of our communities,” said ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson. “It is very concerning that after a week with no red districts, the trend has reversed with eight districts in the red this week. I encourage parents to get their kids protected, and as we prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings next week, I urge inclusion of COVID-19 precautions in your families’ plans.”