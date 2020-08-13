Active COVID-19 cases in the poultry industry are below 200

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The state has 193 active COVID-19 cases in the poultry business, 4,403 employees have recovered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s Thursday, August 13th, report. Tyson has the most COVID-19 infections.
Counties with five or more active COVID-19 cases employed by poultry business
- Sebastian, 37 active cases; 318 recovered
- Benton, 33 active cases; 976 recovered
- Washington, 23 active cases; 1,358 recovered
- Independence, 23 active cases; 70 recovered
- Sevier, 7 active cases; 327 recovered
- Pope, 7 active cases; 179 recovered
- Crawford, 7 active cases; 92 recovered
- Yell, 5 active cases; 333 recovered
- Izard, 5 active cases; 7 recovered
Tyson has four plants with active cases and the Dardenell location is no longer on the list. Simmons has two plants with positive cases. Eleven businesses are on the list for a total of 109 cases.
