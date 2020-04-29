ADC: 1,243 inmates considered for early release due to COVID

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2009 file photo, guards patrol a cell block housing disruptive inmates at the Cummins Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner, Ark. Guards at two prisons in Arkansas were assaulted by inmates in separate attacks on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 and hospitalized, the latest in a string of violent incidents at the state’s correctional facilities that have included officers being held hostage by prisoners. The Department of Correction said two officers were assaulted by several inmates at the Varner Unit in Grady, 70 miles southeast of Little Rock. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

List of prison inmates who could get out early is released

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ Parole Board has certified a list of 1,243 inmates as “being eligible for consideration for early release,” according to a statement by the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC).

The Board of Corrections has invoked the Modified Emergency Powers Act (EPA) for the early release of inmates because of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, April 28, the ADC said the list is larger than initially stated because an Executive Order by Governor Asa Hutchinson suspended the requirement that “inmates must have spent at least six months in ADC.”

Also, all inmates considered for release have not committed crimes that were sexual and violent (ACA 5-4-501).

Inmates must meet three requirements:

Be granted early release by the Parole Board

Be approved by ADC Director Dexter Payne

Have an acceptable parole plan

Inmates will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to release. All symptomatic inmates will be tested for COVID-19 at the direction of the Arkansas Department of Health, according to the ADC statement.

IF an inmate is presumed to be positive for COVID-19 their release will be delayed until they are medically cleared. The ADC and Parole Board will collaborate to determine when the inmate is no longer contagious.

LIST ONE – Inmates approved by the Board of Corrections for consideration for early release.

LIST TWO – Inmates approved by the Parole Board for early release.

LIST THREE – Inmates approved by Director Payne for early release.

Not all of the inmates on the list have been considered and the process is ongoing.