ADH: 11 Tyson locations have active COVID-19 cases

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In four days, Tyson poultry businesses double the number of active COVID-19 cases, and three new locations are on the list, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s (ADH) Thursday, June 25, poultry cluster report.

On June 21 Tyson of Rogers, Elm St. Rogers, in Benton County, had 19 active cases, and as of Thursday, June 25, there were 163.

Tyson’s 11 locations represent 457 active cases of a total of 721. There are 1,283 recovered cases and Tyson represents 407 in that set. As for total cases, Tyson has 864 of 2,004.

TYSON POULTRY BUSINESSES WITH ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES 6/25

Tyson of Rogers, Elm St., Rogers, Benton Cty.: 163 (6/21= 19)

Tyson, Berry St. Springdale, Washington Cty.: 109 (6/21=124)

Tyson, Randall Rd. Springdale, Washington Cty.: 31 ( new )

) Tyson, Van Buren, Crawford County: 30. (6/21=27)

Tyson’s Mexican Original, Fayetteville, Washington Cty.: 26 ( new )

) Tyson, Olrich St. Rogers, Benton Cty.: 32. (6/21=9)

Tyson, Clarksville, Johnson Cty.: 23. (6/21=8)

Tyson, Broken Bow, OK: 15. (6/21=16)

Tyson, Dardanelle, Yell Cty.: 11. (6/21 12)

Tyson, Green Forrest, Carroll Cty.: 10. (6/21=6)

Tyson, Tyler Rd. Russellville, Pope Cty.: 7. ( new )

) Dropped from the list: Tyson, Grannis, Polk Cty.: (6/21=7)

Washington County is number one of 10 counties for active COVID-19 cases employed by poultry businesses. Of the 844 total cases, 317 are active. It’s followed by Benton County with 673 total cases and 236 remain active, according to ADH.

Hispanics represent more than 50% of employees with the disease.