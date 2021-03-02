ADH reporting low vaccination numbers for Arkansans ages 70+

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some older Arkansans aren’t electing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The latest report shows 50% of Arkansans ages 70 and up have received at least one dose, while just under 25% have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Hutchinson says this shows some resistance to the vaccine.

“We want to make sure that we continue to encourage those that’re in the right age group, the right criteria, to get the vaccination is critically important for our entire success in ending this pandemic,” Hutchinson said.

The governor also says he’d like to see at least 70% of this age group fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity.