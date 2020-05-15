Advocacy group pushes for HEROES Act

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A three trillion dollar relief package is heading towards a vote in the U.S. House. Locally, an advocacy group for immigrants is fighting to ensure migrant families are not left out.

Arkansas United, Founder Mireya Reith said she’s been working with Congress since the first relief package, the CARES Act was passed. She said many migrant workers, some who are at the front line of the COVID-19 crisis, did not qualify or have access to relief, testing and healthcare because of their status.

Reith said that could be up to one hundred thousand people in the state of Arkansas and this new HEROES Act addresses those migrant workers and can fix some of those issues.

“For us as an immigration advocacy group and coalition, we really honed in on those i-10 filers, individuals who pay taxes through an id number and not a social security number as well as mixed-status families,” said

Some Arkansas republicans are not on board.

Congressman Steve Womack released a statement saying he will vote “no” on the bill introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying quote “using this pandemic as an excuse to further blow up the debt and deficit with a list of progressive causes unrelated to coronavirus is not only shameful – it’s exactly what Americans don’t need.”

The house is expected to vote on the HEROES Act, Friday.