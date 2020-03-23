All Washington County facilities closed beginning Monday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As of Monday, March 23rd, all Washington County Facilities with the exception of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public until further notice.

In a press release, county officials urge citizens to use the online services available in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The citizens needing a service not available online or having technical difficulties can call the office for which they need assistance at one of the numbers below:

County Judge — 444-1700

County Assessor — 444-1500

Circuit Clerk — 444-1538

County Collector — 444-1528

County Clerk — 444-1711

County Treasurer — 444-1717

Prosecuting Attorney — 444-1570

Judge Martin — 444-1552

Judge Threet — 444-1560

Judge Zimmerman — 444-1739

Judge Beaumont — 973-8420

Judge Bryan — 444-1556

Judge Lindsay — 444-1548

Judge Taylor — 444-1682

For more information about online services, visit the county’s website at www.co.washington.ar.us.