All Washington County facilities closed beginning Monday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As of Monday, March 23rd, all Washington County Facilities with the exception of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
In a press release, county officials urge citizens to use the online services available in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The citizens needing a service not available online or having technical difficulties can call the office for which they need assistance at one of the numbers below:
- County Judge — 444-1700
- County Assessor — 444-1500
- Circuit Clerk — 444-1538
- County Collector — 444-1528
- County Clerk — 444-1711
- County Treasurer — 444-1717
- Prosecuting Attorney — 444-1570
- Judge Martin — 444-1552
- Judge Threet — 444-1560
- Judge Zimmerman — 444-1739
- Judge Beaumont — 973-8420
- Judge Bryan — 444-1556
- Judge Lindsay — 444-1548
- Judge Taylor — 444-1682
For more information about online services, visit the county’s website at www.co.washington.ar.us.